San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
live streamed at porterloring.com
https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_8530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JESUS GONZALEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JESUS GONZALEZ


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JESUS GONZALEZ Obituary

Jesus Gonzalez, age 76, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on November 21, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to Isidro Gonzalez and Alicia Perez. Jesus joined the Navy after high school; he then worked as a Dietician at the VA hospital and retired after 20 plus years. Jesus enjoyed the outdoors and hanging out with family. He especially enjoyed spending time with all his grandkids, from cooking for them his homemade tortillas, showing them how to make tamales and teaching them how to fish, from baiting the hook to cleaning the fish.

He was preceded in death by his mother Alicia Perez and his brother Isidro B. Gonzalez Jr. Jesus is survived by his father Isidro B. Gonzalez and his daughter, Maria Salina and her 4 kids: son, Jesus Gonzalez, Jr. (Lori) and their 4 kids along with his 5 brothers and his 7 sisters. Due to the Declaration made on

March 20, 2020 barring gatherings larger than 10 people, all funeral services will remain private for the foreseeable future. Services will be live streamed on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. on the online obituary at porterloring.com

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JESUS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now