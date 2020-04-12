|
Jesus Gonzalez, age 76, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on November 21, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to Isidro Gonzalez and Alicia Perez. Jesus joined the Navy after high school; he then worked as a Dietician at the VA hospital and retired after 20 plus years. Jesus enjoyed the outdoors and hanging out with family. He especially enjoyed spending time with all his grandkids, from cooking for them his homemade tortillas, showing them how to make tamales and teaching them how to fish, from baiting the hook to cleaning the fish.
He was preceded in death by his mother Alicia Perez and his brother Isidro B. Gonzalez Jr. Jesus is survived by his father Isidro B. Gonzalez and his daughter, Maria Salina and her 4 kids: son, Jesus Gonzalez, Jr. (Lori) and their 4 kids along with his 5 brothers and his 7 sisters. Due to the Declaration made on
March 20, 2020 barring gatherings larger than 10 people, all funeral services will remain private for the foreseeable future. Services will be live streamed on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. on the online obituary at porterloring.comYou are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020