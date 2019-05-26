May 29, 1935 - May 17, 2019

Jesús Luis Zúñiga II, age 83, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. "Chuy" was born on May 29, 1935 in Laredo, TX to José Fernando Zúñiga and Maria Nieves Garza-Góngora. A son of Laredo's founding families, Chuy graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1952 and St. Louis University in 1956.

He married his childhood sweetheart, Ana Amelia Pérez-Garcia, on July 14, 1956 and they started their family in St. Louis, MO. He began an illustrious career working as a pharmaceutical chemist for Bristol-Myers Inc. In 1961, he had an opportunity to move closer to home, where he worked for Professional Pharmacal, Inc. in San Antonio. In 1966, Chuy moved his family to his and Ana's hometown of Laredo, to work for Transitron Electronics Corporation, a pioneer of the nascent maquiladora industry. Chuy founded Meridian Industries and Industrias Ensambladoras de México in 1973 and closed both companies in 1984 while receiving cancer treatment. Having beaten tremendous odds in his fight with cancer, he accepted a position with Sony Electronics in San Diego, California in 1987 where he led the ramp-up, management, and operations of Sony's television manufacturing operations in Tijuana and Mexicali earning him the moniker, "Mr. Maquila".

Chuy retired from Sony in 1997 as Vice-Chairman of the Board and President of Sony Centro Manufactura de México and Executive Vice-President of Sony Electronics.

His accomplishments earned him national and international recognition: President Jimmy Carter named him "Small Business Person of the Year" in 1979 and President Ronald Reagan named him "Top Latino Executive" in 1984. In 1997, Jorge Terra, Governor of Baja California Norte, recognized him for his contributions to the state's economic development and for the recognition he gained for Mexican technical and administrative talent abroad.

Upon retirement, he and Ana moved to San Antonio. He served as an International Executive-in-Residence and advisor to University of San Diego, University of Kansas, University of Texas at San Antonio, and University of Incarnate Word. In his spare time, he enjoyed being with family and friends and mentoring his children and grandchildren.

In the end, he will be especially remembered for his devotion and dedication to Ana, his lifelong companion and wife of 62 years.

Jesús is survived by his wife Ana; his children Gloria (Francisco) Canseco, Leticia (Roger) Bresnahan and Luis (Kelly) Zúñiga; his grandchildren Anna (Tyler) Drinkwine, Francisco Canseco Jr. (Nancy Beale), Carlos Canseco, Kevin Bresnahan, Genevieve Bresnahan, Gabriela Bresnahan, Jesús Luis Zúñiga IV, and Anastasia Zúñiga; and his great-granddaughters Amelia and Cecilia Drinkwine. Other survivors include his sister, Olga Zúñiga Hovel and brothers, Alberto (Laura) Zúñiga and Ernesto (Molly) Zúñiga. He is preceded in death by his son, Jesús Luis Zúñiga III, his parents, Fernando and Nieves Garza-Gongora de Zúñiga, his siblings, Maria Gloria, Fernando and Carlos.

The family is eternally grateful to his committed and loving caretakers: Candelaria and Arnulfo Elizondo, Griselda Ceniceros, and Miguel Reyna. We are also grateful to his physician, Dr. Cesar Garcia, for his exceptional care and to Guiding Light Hospice, who provided peace and comfort in his last days.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8134 Blanco Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Shrine of St. Jude (shrineofstjude.org), North East Educational Foundation ([email protected]), or San Antonio Christian Dental Clinic (sachristiandental.org).



