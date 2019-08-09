|
|
March 23, 1976 - July 22, 2019
Jesus Medrano (Jesse) was born in Brownsville, TX March 23rd, 1976 and passed away July 22, 2019 surrounded by loving family and friends.
Jesse, an avid Spurs fan, had an easy-going manner, a great sense of humor and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Jesse is survived by his mom, Alicia Medrano; siblings: Margie (William) Aguillon, Lucy Martinez, Tomasa Medrano, Sandra (Joe) Lara, Andy Medrano, Uncle Albert (Irma) Medrano, many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rene A. Medrano.
A private memorial service will be held in San Antonio to celebrate Jesse's life.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2019