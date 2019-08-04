|
|
January 6,1930 - July 30, 2019
Jesus (Jesse) Mendez Jr. passed peacefully on July 30, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife, Amelia Mendez and children, Leticia (Litzie) Chapa and Louie Mendez(Judy); grandchildren Mariscela Mendez, Monica Hern(Nathan) and Marciela Chapa; nephew Carlos DeLeon(Cindy); nieces Norma Hernandez(Jose) and Marisa Gutierrez(Thomas).
Jesse was born on January 6,1930 in San Antonio,Texas to Juana and Jesus Mendez, Sr. with older siblings Elida, Alicia and Olga. He graduated from Central Catholic H.S. in 1948, where he was "yell leader". He later received his BA in 1951 from St. Mary's University. He married Amelia Hernandez on May 3,1953. He continued to earn his Masters' degree in 1955, also, from St. Mary's University. Later in his career, he pursued his Doctoral degree at University of Houston and sacrificed the completion of his Doctorate with few hours remaining due to having both his children in college. Jesse was committed to his career as a teacher. Though he had many administrative positions, he always titled his occupation"teacher". His career covers many positions, but always with a promotion. He started teaching at Edgewood Elementary, then moved to SAISD's Rhodes M.S. as a teacher, then to Sam Houston as one of their first faculty. He returned to Rhodes M.S., but this time as Vice Principal and from there he was promoted to Lanier H.S. as Vice Principal ('70-'71) and later became Principal ('72-'76). Lanier was where Jesse found an environment where he would adore and remain loyal for his remaining years. Even to his last days, he was called "Mr.Lanier" by his caregivers. After his years at Lanier, he was Principal at Burbank H.S. He would always say"I have to wear orange and white, but my heart will remain blue and white forever!" From Burbank he was then assigned as Director of Community/Adult Education for SAISD and later was assigned to the SAISD Central Office where he oversaw Insurance and Retirement Programs. Having the love for San Antonio's Westside, Jesse completed his career as Principal at Cooper M.S. and retired after 31 years in education in 1984. He was trained as a History and French teacher. As he spent his last 18+ months in an assisted /memory care facility, the staff would just feel so special when he spoke to them in French. Over 3 decades in education, Jesse touched numerous young lives and was admired by many of his students as well as his professional colleagues. Nobody worked harder for success than Mr.Mendez. Through his career success, Jesse was a loving and supportive father that helped raise and nurture 2 children that also spent their entire careers in education due to his great influence.
After retirement, Jesse took up his next passion, yard work. He was always admired by neighbors and friends with having the best yard in the neighborhood. He was also an active church member of El Divinio Salvador and later moved his membership to Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday,August 6th at 10:00a.m at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 11093 Bandera Rd. Interment will follow at Cordi-Marian Resurrection Cemetery,11624 Culebra Rd. The family would like to thank the staff at Memory Care of Westover Hills and Villa de San Antonio for their incredible care that was provided. Both are truly family-orientated facilities.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019