Jesus Pedraza, Sr. entered eternal rest on December 6, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on January 20, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas.
He met his wife of 65 years, Leonor R. Pedraza at Santa Rosa Hospital, where he worked as an Elevator Attendant. He worked at Rogers Enterprise as a Lens Grinder for 25 years. He loved hunting, watching wrestling, westerns, working on carpentry projects, and eating Leonor's home cooked meals. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, including Adela and Velia Trevino, wife, Leonor, and son, Jesus Pedraza Jr. He is survived by his daughters Dolores P. Garza (Roy), Diana P. Aguilar (Louis); sons Carlos Sr. Pedraza (Isabel), Roland R. Rubio (Raquel); 17 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, a special niece and nephew, Lydia Pacheco and Robert Rubio.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at the Alamo Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Basilica of the Little Flower Shrine. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 11, 2019