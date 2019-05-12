Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
Jesus Rodriguez


Jesus Rodriguez Obituary
August 14, 1929 - May 8, 2019
Jesus Rodriguez, born August 14, 1929 of San Antonio, Texas passed away to be with his Lord on May 8, 2019 at the age of 89. He died of natural causes at home surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Juana Rodriguez: his wife Cleora Rodriguez; step son Terry Lee Wetz; his siblings Andres, Alberto, Pauline, Ramona, Elisa and Mary and Great Grandson Jesse Marcelino Rodriguez.

He is survived by his sons Jesse and wife Rose, Ernest and wife Juanita, his brother Raul and wife Minnie, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

He lived his entire life in San Antonio, Texas, was a faithful follower and volunteer at Concordia Lutheran Church. He had over 40 years of dedicated work with Cavender-Toyota Family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to his entire family.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park North.

Guestbook at www.missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019
