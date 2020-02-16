Home

Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Jesus Rodriguez


1932 - 2020
Jesus Rodriguez Obituary

Jesus Rodriguez, 87, went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2020.

He was born on December 24, 1932 in San Antonio Texas to Andres and Maria Rodriguez. Jesus proudly served our country for over 21 years in the air force. He is preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of over 45 years Beatriz Rodriguez. He is survived by his 6 kids; Sylvia, Marta (Dennis Sr), John (Sherrie), Jesse (Jackie), Lisa (Raymond), and Lydia; beloved grandchildren, Ruby (David), Alicia (Carrol), Desirae (Jason), Dennis Jr. (Jessica), Christopher (Samantha), Jonathan (Ruth), David, Andrew, Miranda, Danny, Dean, Wesley, Bethanie, Jason (Shylee) and Adrian; dear to his heart great- grandchildren, Julian, Bella, Elena, Jade, Jax, Anthony, Joey, Isiah, Isabella, Dennis III, Michael, Liana, Roman, Sebastian, Christian, Zoe, Katherine, Kaiden, Kody, Adrianna, Richard, Savanya, Toni, Jesse, Julianna, Xavier, Aurora, Ahveya. Jesus Rodriguez was a big family man who loved all and they loved him.

Visitation on February 19, 2020 from 5PM – 9PM and rosary at 7PM at Castle Ridge Mortuary.

Funeral Service on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 1PM with interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:30PM.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020
