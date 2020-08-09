Jesus T. Chavarria (Jesse), age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 17, 1945 and was one of eleven children born to parents Bruno and Maria De Jesus Chavarria. Jesse began working at an early age eventually becoming an Assistant Manager at Frontier, where he worked for 10 years. It was at Frontier where he met the love of his life, Rose Mary Hernandez. Jesse then became a fork lift operator at H-E-B warehouse where he worked for 15 years. In that time, he also began investing in and fixing houses to create a better life for himself and his family, which he did until his passing.

Jesse was blessed with the birth of his children, Jesse, Ernie, and Cynthia early in life. During his 48 year marriage to Rose Mary they had two daughters, Julie and Sandi. In his spare time, Jesse spent time volunteering for various city officials. He also served as the troop leader to many Girl Scout Troops. He was such a devoted father that he prioritized his responsibilities to make sure he was in attendance for every volleyball, basketball, softball game, school recital, award ceremony, and chaperoned every school field trip where parent help was needed. He loved his family so fiercely and you often found him encouraging his family to give their best in all they set their hands to. His smile could easily light up any room and he also had looks that said it all. His favorite past times included watching his children and grandchildren at their games and events, baking candies and cookies for the holidays, watering and growing his plants, fiddling with his 51' Chevy, caring for his house and rental properties, and fixing anything that was broken.

Jesse is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Bruno and Maria De Jesus, Daughter Cynthia Chavarria, Grandson, Eric C. Hernandez II, Sisters Julia Huichan and Valerie Chavarria, Brothers Basilio (BT), Santos, Bruno, Manuel, Rogelio, and Gilbert Chavarria.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Rose Mary; sons, Jesse and Ernest Chavarria; daughters, Julie Jernigan and Sandi Hernandez; grandchildren, Audrey Chavarria, Raymond Berger, Leslie Chavarria, Sarah Berger, Damon Chavarria, Micah Jernigan, Annmarie Hernandez, and Erica Hernandez; great grandchildren, Eryck Berger, Zackary Berger and Eliyah Avina; brother, Armando Chavarria, sister, Jeanette Blue; and a host of nieces and nephews, as well as other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Jesse T. Chavarria will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapel South.

Funeral Service will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapel South.

Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.