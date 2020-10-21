Jesus Vicente Garcia was born on April 26th, 1956 and passed away on October 15th, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Jesse was a man full of love, care, wit, and personality. Jesse's time on earth was filled with travel, adventure, racing dirt bikes, riding rollercoasters, swimming in the San Marcos River, volunteering at the San Marcos JROTC booster club, and giving back to the homeless across Texas. Jesse was preceded in death by his father, Vicente Silva Garcia.

He is survived by his mother, Maria Elena Garcia; his wife Angela Garcia; his daughters, Jessica Garcia and Nicole Duke; his step daughters Crystal Darnell and Ashley Scott; his siblings, Xavier O. Garcia (Julie), Carmen R. Kisner (Dan), Reynaldo R. Garcia (Michelle), Belinda L. Whaley (Mark), Anivette Y. Garcia (Mark), and Melissa I. Ciechanowicz (Adrian). Jesse touched so many lives and will forever be missed.

Visitation will be held at

Sunset Funeral Home in San Antonio Texas on 10/24/20 and the funeral on 10/25/20. Condolences may be offered at http://www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/