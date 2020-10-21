1/1
JESUS VICENTE GARCIA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JESUS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jesus Vicente Garcia was born on April 26th, 1956 and passed away on October 15th, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Jesse was a man full of love, care, wit, and personality. Jesse's time on earth was filled with travel, adventure, racing dirt bikes, riding rollercoasters, swimming in the San Marcos River, volunteering at the San Marcos JROTC booster club, and giving back to the homeless across Texas. Jesse was preceded in death by his father, Vicente Silva Garcia.

He is survived by his mother, Maria Elena Garcia; his wife Angela Garcia; his daughters, Jessica Garcia and Nicole Duke; his step daughters Crystal Darnell and Ashley Scott; his siblings, Xavier O. Garcia (Julie), Carmen R. Kisner (Dan), Reynaldo R. Garcia (Michelle), Belinda L. Whaley (Mark), Anivette Y. Garcia (Mark), and Melissa I. Ciechanowicz (Adrian). Jesse touched so many lives and will forever be missed.

Visitation will be held at

Sunset Funeral Home in San Antonio Texas on 10/24/20 and the funeral on 10/25/20. Condolences may be offered at http://www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved