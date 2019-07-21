|
December 9, 1935 - July 5, 2019
Jesus Villa born in San Antonio, Texas on December 9, 1935 went to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019 at the age of 83. Mr. Villa is a proud veteran; he served his country in the United States Air Force for twenty years. He is preceded in death by his son Jesse Villa, sister Catalina Barios, parents Blas Villa and Josefa Garcia Villa. Survivors include his loving wife Olga P. Villa, sons Jesus Villa Jr. and Christopher Espinosa, sister Angie Herrera, brothers Rudy Villa and Arturo Villa, along with other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019