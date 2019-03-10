|
December 18, 1924 - March 5, 2019
Jesusita R. Rodriguez transitioned to her eternal life on Mar 5, 2019. She was born on Dec 18, 1924. She lived a life in service to others, to her family, friends, neighbors and to God. She was very religious. She was a Guadalupana for 70 years at three different parishes. Every time she moved she made it a point to register with her parish and joined the Guadalupanas. She held various offices and supported various projects throughout the years.
She left us with a legacy of dedicated love and devotion. She was definitely the heart of our home. She went out to look for employment when she saw my Dad needed help during times when women were stay-at-home moms. She played a major role in keeping us fed and clothed. She tried to make sure everyone had what they needed as best she could. She was intelligent and a leader in her own right. She worked in the garment industry for 35 years, first with Santone Industries and later with Levi Straus.
She rose from piece sewing to quality control and even travelled to train at other Levi plants. She held various positions in her company credit union (from secretary to loan officer) as well as other organizations she was involved in. She was an honor student at Main High School which later became Fox Tech but had to drop out during the depression to help her family financially. She always regretted not graduating from high school. So, when the first opportunity came up to get her GED she went to night classes. At the age of 58 she proudly earned her GED. We wish to thank Mrs. Gina Ramirez for the 10 plus years of personal care she provided. She adopted our mom as her mother and mom adopted her as her daughter as well. If you asked her how many daughters she had, she would say, " four." To the San Antonio Home Health and Hospice staff and support personnel, thank you for the support you provided. It was such a relief to know that whatever her needs were you always responded with love and care. Jesusita is preceded in death by her husband, Joe C. Rodriguez, her son Antonio Rodriguez, parents Aloysius and Carlota Ramirez, sisters, Julia Marruquin, and Genoveva Trevino; brothers, Alejandro Ramirez, Alfredo Ramirez and Aloysius Ramirez, and granddaughter, Lisa A. Blancas. She is survived by daughters, Gloria Blancas (Manuel), Mary Lou Arcos (Paul), and Alicia Camarillo (Hector); Grand- children, Azalia M. Arcos-Haley, Roxanne Galvan, Lorraine Esquivel, Paul Christopher Arcos, Manuel A. Blancas, Jr., Laura Esquivel, Guadalupe Esquivel II, Joe Anthony Rodriguez, Suzanna Rodriguez, Miguel Rodriguez and 18 Greatgrandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at the Alamo Funeral Chapels. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church with the interment to follow at san Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019