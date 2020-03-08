|
|
Jewel Norene Karger, born January 16, 1927 in Pawnee, Texas, passed away March 4, 2020 at the age of 93.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Daisy McCarn; her brothers, Fred McCarn, Orville McCarn, and John A McCarn; her sister, Hazel Carlton; and her beloved husband, Fred William Karger. She is survived by her son, Thomas Karger and wife, Carolyn, and grandchildren, Colin Karger and fiancée, Alyssa Hill, and Brice Karger and fiancée, Katelyn Swanson. Norene is also survived by her sister, Ann Vetters and husband, Richard, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy, 78218 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 308 Mt. Calvary Drive, 78209, with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Floral arrangements are welcome or a memorial contribution to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020