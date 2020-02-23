|
J.G. Chambers, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. J.G. was born in Gardendale, Alabama. He married Jo Ann Myers on August 7, 1954. He transferred to San Antonio in 1972 where he later retired from Cigna as Regional Vice President in 1994.
An all-around athlete in his younger years, J.G. loved all sports. Golf was his true passion he shared with friends, son, and grandsons.
J.G. was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Chambers, mother, Mabel Price Chambers, sister, Martha Moore (James), brother, Gene Chambers (Gail) and his wife of 64 years, Jo Ann Myers Chambers. He is survived by daughter, Terri Traeger and husband, Charles, son, Barry Chambers, grandsons, Myles and Clay Traeger, in-laws, Charles Myers, Gail Stipes Jordan (Bill), Lamar Myers (Wanda), niece, Penny Waddell and nephews, Kelvin, Randy, and Greg Moore.
Special thank you to Dr. Kalter, Dr. Kayser, Dr. Trakhtenbroit, hospice team, and caregivers, Sara and Melinda.
His service was held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Mission Park North. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or to .
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.