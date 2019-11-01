|
Jiggs Biegert, 67, of La Vernia, TX passed away from this life to the next on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the arms of his loving family. He was born on October 9, 1952 in San Antonio, TX to Allan and Ruby (Meek) Biegert. He married his "Loving Little Bride", Debra Tischler on June 16, 1973, and as he said "46 years together was the best thing he ever did." He graduated from Samuel Clemens High School in 1971 and earned an Associate of Applied Science from Southwest Junior College in 1973.
He worked as a carpenter for James Koehler, a welder at Ewing Records in Converse, TX and finally as a welder at City Public Service for 32 years. First 26 years as a welder, 3 years as a welder Foreman, and 3 years as a welder manager. After retiring he continued working on his ranch and enjoyed being outdoors watching the grass grow or feeding the birds. Jiggs loved people and enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved to hunt and fish with his friends from CPS. He would stop and talk with anyone he came upon and always had a good story to tell.
The most precious joys of his life were his children whom he was so very proud of and his grandchildren whom he tried to give all his wisdom to. He never liked to say good-bye, instead it was "see ya later" with a strong handshake or hug, a smart remark, and a smile to go with it. We will always love you and forever miss you.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allan August Biegert, Jr. Jiggs is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Debra "Sam" Biegert; his son, Lee "Boy" Allan and girlfriend Jennifer Reed; daughter, Stacey "Girl" Lynn Sharron and husband Neill; one of his greatest joys were his grandchildren, Emilie "Em" Biegert, Colten "CJ" Sharron, and Corbin "Pokey" Sharron; mother, Ruby Biegert; sisters, Gail Hyatt and husband Bert, and Brenda Prestage and husband Jomel; extended relatives and so many people he called friends.Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Finch Funeral Chapel- La Vernia.Funeral ServiceSaturday, November 2, 20192:00 p.m.St. John Lutheran ChurchMarion, Texas Pastor Paul Theiss will officiate the services. Interment will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Marion. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any 4H, FFA, any youth agriculture program, or a in his name.Online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com
Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2019