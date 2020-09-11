1/1
JILLAINE SCHNEIDER
Jillaine Schneider, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 66. Jill is survived by Steve, her husband of 38 years. They have three children, Chris, Brian, Corrie, and one grandchild, Meyah Schneider. Jill was known for her spontaneity, friendly smile, and gift giving. Her hobby was making fleece blankets and crocheted dish cloths, which she gave as gifts or donated to various charities. She was an active member of Community Bible Church for 27 years and loved belonging to a group of individuals who loved Jesus dearly.

To give you an opportunity to offer well wishes to family members and view memorial materials of Jill, a come and go COVID conscience Celebration of Life event will be held on Saturday, September 12th in the front yard of her home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Masks and social distancing will be required; hugs will be available by request.

In lieu of flowers or food, memorial contributions may be made to: Club Twelve, 102 Thames Dr., San Antonio, TX. 78216

Published in Express-News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
front yard of her home
