October 14, 1951 - April 4, 2019
Jim D. Buffington, 67, was born in McAleaster, OK, and passed away peacefully here in San Antonio with his loved ones by his side. Jim graduated from McAleaster High School as a state champion pole jumper, and later graduated from Conner State College with a degree in Criminal Justice. Jim made a career in Plasmaphersis for over 30 years before retiring, and was an avid Spurs, Cowboys and Texas Rangers fan that never missed a game- Go Spurs GO! He was proceeded in death by his parents- Charles and Orpha Buffington, and by his brother James. He is survived by his wife, Sherrill, daughters Jaye Lynn Bearden, Jennifer Buffington, Laura Long (Christopher), Melinda Asher (Aaron), and Lisa Buffington (Cesar), 18 beloved grand children, and 6 great-grand children. Jim was also survived by his three sisters Mary Lou, Betty (Jerry), and Joyce (Jim ), and many neices and nephews. He is also survived by his four-legged babies: Pita, Will, Fred, Puff, Princess, Speckles and Pig.
A special thanks to Methodist ICU nurses and doctors who took such great care of Jim, making him comfortable in his last days on Earth. Loving thanks to Joseph Buffington for being there with Paw Paw and keeping him company.
Jim's wishes were to forgo a service, but have an intimate family dinner in honor of him instead. Jim's close family gathered in celebration of life, the day after his passing, making all of Jim's favorite country dishes, including beans and cornbread.
In lieu of flowers to the family, please send donations to San Antonio Pets Alive (SAPA), where Jim adopted his four-legged babies.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019