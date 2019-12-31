|
Jimmey Leonard Kotzur
passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born September 4, 1953. Jimmey is survived by his children Ryan, Aimee and Evan Kotzur; grandson, Zane Kotzur.
Visitation will be held 5:00 - 8:00 pm, with a Rosary recited at 7:00 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Meadowlawn Funeral Home, 5611 E. Houston.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am, Saturday, January 4TH at Holy Name Catholic Church, 3814 Nash Blvd.
Interment will follow at 1:00 pm in Panna Maria Cemetery, Panna Maria TX.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 31, 2019