MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
Jimmey Leonard Kotzur

Jimmey Leonard Kotzur Obituary

Jimmey Leonard Kotzur

passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born September 4, 1953. Jimmey is survived by his children Ryan, Aimee and Evan Kotzur; grandson, Zane Kotzur.

Visitation will be held 5:00 - 8:00 pm, with a Rosary recited at 7:00 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Meadowlawn Funeral Home, 5611 E. Houston.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am, Saturday, January 4TH at Holy Name Catholic Church, 3814 Nash Blvd.

Interment will follow at 1:00 pm in Panna Maria Cemetery, Panna Maria TX.

To leave a note for the

family visit Meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 31, 2019
