December 21, 1925 - July 27, 2019
Jimmie Day of Waco, formerly of San Antonio, passed away early Saturday morning July 27, 2019, at the age of 93. Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday July 31, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr. Waco with Rev. Dennis Rejcek officiating. Following the service, a reception will be held in the Parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday Aug. 1, 2019, in Trinity Cemetery in Castell, Texas.
Mrs. Day was born Dec. 21, 1925, in Castell, Texas, the daughter of the late James Wesley and Bertha (Houy) Leifeste. She began her education in Castell School and was a 1943 graduate of Mason High School. On Aug. 26, 1950, she married Bobbie Hale Day in San Antonio. Living in San Antonio for a number of years, she was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. She belonged to the Selectman Sunday School Class, was a circle leader in the United Methodist Women's group and sang in the choir for many years. She was active in her daughter's, Bobette's school activities to include PTA and Band Booster Club. Jimmie enjoyed entertaining her family and friends in her home. Also preceding her in death was a sister, Mildred Hall. Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Bobbie Day; a daughter, Bobbette Estes and husband Pat; grandchildren, Taylor Dowdle and wife Chessa, Matt Dowdle and wife Kali; great grandchildren Titus Dowdle, Rylee Dowdle, Andersyn Dowdle and Tate Dowdle.
For those desiring, the family has suggested Mooreville United Methodist Church, for memorial contributions.
Published in Express-News on July 29, 2019