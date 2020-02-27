|
|
Jimmie George Heiligman of Yancey, age 95 years and 6 months, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jimmie was born in Yancey, Texas, on Aug. 22, 1924, son of George Heiligman and Elsie Faseler Heiligman. Before graduating from Yancey High School in 1943, Jimmie had already started his own trucking business, hauling cattle and grain. He continued this business until he joined the Army in 1944. After his discharge from the Army in 1946, he returned to Yancey and continued with his trucking business. In 1948, he married Sue Wilson of Yancey, and started in the cattle and ranching business which he thoroughly enjoyed. He also had much pleasure in buying, selling and trading anything that had wheels—or even no wheels! Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 34 years, Sue Wilson Heiligman; and sister, Evelyn McDonough. He is survived by sons, John E. Heiligman (Wanda) of Charlotte, Ronny Heiligman (Jackie) of Yancey; daughter, Jo Ann Heiligman of Yancey; grandchildren, Jim Heiligman (Courtney), Bonnie Cerny (Cody), Harrison Heiligman (Ashlee) and Katelin Buescher (Bo); great-grandchildren, Case and Catie Cerny, Clarke, Camille and Charlton Heiligman, Johnny and Adia Heiligman, Eloise and Mattie Buescher; and sister, Mary Ann Burk of Corpus Christi.
Visitation: Guinn-Horger Funeral Home in Hondo, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. He will be laid to rest with a private graveside service at Yancey Cemetery. Celebration of Life Memorial Service: 3:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at Yancey United Methodist Church, followed by a reception.
Memorials: Yancey Cemetery Association.
Visit guinn-horger.com
Published in Express-News on Feb. 27, 2020