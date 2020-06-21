Jimmie Rodger Gibbs SMSGT USAF (Ret) age 89 entered eternal rest on June 8, 2020 at 12pm.

He was born on Oct 25,1930 in Smithfield, NC.

He was preceded in death by parents Willie Gibbs and Annie McLamb, son James (Robbie) and former wife of 59 yrs Hazel Clifton Gibbs, siblings Pearl Creech, Verna Mae Lucas, Marshall Gibbs, Aton Gibbs and Charles Gibbs.

He is survived by his loving wife of 6 yrs Masonia A. Gibbs; daughter–in-law Annette Gibbs; three grandchildren Meagan,Cody and Connor Gibbs of San Antonio, TX; stepchildren Lois Naegele (Michael), Kenneth Rich and Melody Rich; two brothers Willie Gibbs of Brick, NJ and Paul Gibbs of Raleigh, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. After retiring from the USAF in 1975 with 26 yrs service he was employed by US Civil Service at RAFB & FSH. He retired from Civil Service in 1994 with 19 yrs service. He was a member of the Schertz First Baptist Church. He was a Past Master, Treasurer Emeritus, Life Member and an Endowed Member of Randolph Masonic Lodge No. 1268 and a Past Patron Schertz Chapter No. 911, Order of Eastern Star.

Visitation will be at Colonial Funeral Home on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 from 3 to 7 pm. with a Prayer Service at 6 pm. Funeral Services will be at Colonial Funeral Home Tues, Jun 23, 2020 at 10:30 am & burial at FSHNC.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Schertz First Baptist Church or charity of choice.