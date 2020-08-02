Jimmy Y. Sanchez passed away on July 6, 2020 due to COVID-19. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on Oct. 12, 1979 to Santiago R. Sanchez and Rosie P. Sanchez. Jimmy grew up on the S.E. side of town, and played many sports. He was involved with C.Y.O Baseball and Basketball, Football for the Highland Hawks, and the Davis-Scott YMCA, Chargers. Jimmy attended St. Margaret Mary's, Highland Park Elem., and graduated from Brackenridge HS in 1998. He was such a savvy business individual. So much, that at the early age of 13, he was able to have his own shop, with the help of his parents. He was a huge sports card collector. After time, Jimmy's card collection grew into all types of sports memorabilia. Through the years, he found himself loving 2nd hand merchandise and collectibles. He eventually started working side by side with his very close friend, Pedro Cedillo at Cedillo's Deals, Retail & Thrift Shop, on the corner of Denver and Cherry Street. Jimmy was always wanting to help his family and friends, even strangers in need. He had a huge heart and always went above and beyond for his children, Dolores, and especially his mom. He was always making everyone laugh, with his hilarious jokes and sarcastic comments. Whoever was in the room, would definitely become part of his comedy. Jimmy leaves behind numerous family, and friends. But especially his 4 beautiful children, Eddie, Julia, J.J, and Roslyn. He also leaves the love of his life, Dolores, his Mom, Rosie, half brother, Roland, sister, Jeannette, Brother in law, Moses, niece, Oriana, and nephews, Adrian and Isaac. Our hearts will be forever broken. Jimmy left this earth way too soon. He was only 40 years old.