October 19, 1933 - February 9, 2019
Jo Ann Chambers, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. Jo Ann was born in Birmingham, Alabama. Raised in a loving family of parents, grandparents, siblings and cousins. She married J.G. on August 7, 1954. The family moved San Antonio, in 1972 where she retired from USAA. Mrs. Chambers was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Hines Myers, father, Howard Myers, her father's wife, Kathleen, brother, Donald (surviving Joan), sister-in-law, Martha Moore (James), and brother-in-law Gene Chambers (Gail). She is survived by husband, James Chambers, daughter, Terri Traeger and husband, Charles, son, Barry Chambers, grandsons, Myles and Clay Traeger, siblings, Charles (late Betty), Gail Stipes Jordan (late Edwin Stipes, Bill), Lamar (Wanda) and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews. Her family thanks those who surrounded her in the end. Long-time friend, Dorothlyn, Dr. Kayser, hospice team, care-givers, Sara, Irma, Melinda, and MaryAnn. On February 9, 2019, Jo Ann passed away surrounded by family.
SERVICES
A private service was held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Mission Park North. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or .
Published in Express-News on Feb. 18, 2019