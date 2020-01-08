San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Anne Archer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Anne York Archer


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Jo Anne York Archer was born in San Antonio, Texas, on February 26, 1932. She passed away peacefully in her home on January 5, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She is preceded in death by her husband Major Kern Allyn Archer, who served in the U.S Air Force; her parents Irene and David S. York; and her sister Betty York Harbaugh. She is survived by her sons Gary (Elizabeth) of San Jose, California, and Michael (Anna) of Humble, Texas; her four grandchildren Zachary, Tristan, Rachel, and Christina; and her brother Donald York (Frieda). Jo Anne attended Texas Christian University, graduated from University of Texas at Austin, and earned her Masters' Degree in Education. She was a teacher at the various locations that Major Archer was stationed, including Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Mather Air Force Base in California, and Plattsburg Air Force Base in New York. After her husband's untimely passing, she moved back to San Antonio, and taught third and fourth grade students at Robbins Elementary. She left Robbins Elementary to work for a condominium company selling and managing condominiums.

This exposure to real estate inspired her to earn her real estate license, and she eventually became a broker and started Jo Anne Archer Real Estate. She was a strong and independent woman who raised two boys on her own. She loved her children and grandchildren and had a kind and loving heart. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

FRIDAY,

JANUARY 10, 2020

9:00 AM

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

1520 HARRY WURZBACH

Jo Anne loved all living creatures, especially cats. In lieu of flowers, please show an act of kindness to an animal in need and, if you wish, make a donation to San Antonio Humane Society in Jo Anne's Honor.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now