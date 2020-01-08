|
Jo Anne York Archer was born in San Antonio, Texas, on February 26, 1932. She passed away peacefully in her home on January 5, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She is preceded in death by her husband Major Kern Allyn Archer, who served in the U.S Air Force; her parents Irene and David S. York; and her sister Betty York Harbaugh. She is survived by her sons Gary (Elizabeth) of San Jose, California, and Michael (Anna) of Humble, Texas; her four grandchildren Zachary, Tristan, Rachel, and Christina; and her brother Donald York (Frieda). Jo Anne attended Texas Christian University, graduated from University of Texas at Austin, and earned her Masters' Degree in Education. She was a teacher at the various locations that Major Archer was stationed, including Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Mather Air Force Base in California, and Plattsburg Air Force Base in New York. After her husband's untimely passing, she moved back to San Antonio, and taught third and fourth grade students at Robbins Elementary. She left Robbins Elementary to work for a condominium company selling and managing condominiums.This exposure to real estate inspired her to earn her real estate license, and she eventually became a broker and started Jo Anne Archer Real Estate. She was a strong and independent woman who raised two boys on her own. She loved her children and grandchildren and had a kind and loving heart. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary. GRAVESIDE SERVICEFRIDAY,JANUARY 10, 20209:00 AMFORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY1520 HARRY WURZBACHJo Anne loved all living creatures, especially cats. In lieu of flowers, please show an act of kindness to an animal in need and, if you wish, make a donation to San Antonio Humane Society in Jo Anne's Honor. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
