Mr. Joachim (Jack) S. Fernandi, age 73 of San Antonio, passed away on October 5, 2020. The youngest of four children, Jack graduated from Central Catholic in 1964 and St. Mary's University in 1968. He served 4 years Army active duty and later retired from the Reserves. Jack was employed at Southwest Research Institute, where he retired as Treasurer/Officer after 34 years of service. Once retired, he found joy in traveling and volunteering. Jack is survived by his wife, Nancy Thomas Fernandi; children, Lisa Fernandi Braddam (David), Brian Fernandi (Roxanne), and Angela Fernandi; grandchildren, Ava, Briana, and Sebastian; sister, Adele Morrison; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 13, at 6:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at St. Luke's Catholic Church. Memorial Mass will be offered on Wednesday, October 14, at 9:30 A.M. at St. Luke's Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or the USO, two causes close to Jack's heart.

If preferred, please join church services live online at https://www.facebook.com/STLUKESANANTOINO/live