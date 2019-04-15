Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
1600 Laurel Ave
Three Rivers, TX 78071
(361) 786-2752
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
1600 Laurel Ave
Three Rivers, TX 78071
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Section 32, Site 215
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Beth Tutor Potter


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Beth Tutor Potter Obituary
8/24/1946 - 4/11/2019
Joan Beth Tutor Potter, 72, of Waskom, Texas formerly of Three Rivers, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born August 24, 1946, to Willie August and Vivian (Lemley) Roeske in Three Rivers. She married Glenn Tutor in 1960.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Waskom. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Glenn; daughter, Ann Janelle Tutor Hamilton; and brother, Murray Roeske.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Potter of Waskom; son, Scott Tutor of San Antonio; brother, Billy and wife Diane Roeske of Oakville; stepson, Jeff Jones of Hallsville; and step- daughters, Melissa East and husband Charlie of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Cindy Williams and husband Tim of Haughton, Louisiana and Robin Rogers and husband Tony of Bethel Heights, Arkansas.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Section 32, Site 215.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now