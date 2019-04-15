|
8/24/1946 - 4/11/2019
Joan Beth Tutor Potter, 72, of Waskom, Texas formerly of Three Rivers, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born August 24, 1946, to Willie August and Vivian (Lemley) Roeske in Three Rivers. She married Glenn Tutor in 1960.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Waskom. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Glenn; daughter, Ann Janelle Tutor Hamilton; and brother, Murray Roeske.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Potter of Waskom; son, Scott Tutor of San Antonio; brother, Billy and wife Diane Roeske of Oakville; stepson, Jeff Jones of Hallsville; and step- daughters, Melissa East and husband Charlie of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Cindy Williams and husband Tim of Haughton, Louisiana and Robin Rogers and husband Tony of Bethel Heights, Arkansas.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Section 32, Site 215.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 15, 2019