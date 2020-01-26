San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Cornerstone Church, Vada Hagee Chapel
18755 Stone Oak
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Chapin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan C. Chapin


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan C. Chapin Obituary
Joan C. Chapin, age 82, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at her home in San Antonio. Born July 28, 1937 in San Antonio Texas to Oscar and Cecilia Cobb. She was an incredible mother to her only son Michael and caring grandmother to her two grandchildren Makayla and Logan. She was always there to help and to provide for us and others! She received her real estate license in 1970, became the #1 realtor three years in a row for Naylor Realty one of the largest firms in town. She then become her own independent real estate broker, investor and lender. With passion, she loved to help, provide and find the right home for each and every person, and did so through the age of 80! She traveled around the world on many exotic fishing and hunting trips with her husband Tuck, and was as a dedicated fan to the Spurs and the Dallas Cowboys, seldom missing a game! She was preceded in death by her husband, Tuck R. Chapin; and oldest brother, James Cobb. Joan is survived by her son, Michael D. Johnson and wife, Peggy; grandchildren, Makayla Johnson and Logan Johnson; brothers, David Cobb, Sr., and Alan Cobb. SERVICE FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2020

10:00 A.M. CORNERSTONE CHURCH VADA HAGEE CHAPEL Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now