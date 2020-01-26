|
|
Joan C. Chapin, age 82, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at her home in San Antonio. Born July 28, 1937 in San Antonio Texas to Oscar and Cecilia Cobb. She was an incredible mother to her only son Michael and caring grandmother to her two grandchildren Makayla and Logan. She was always there to help and to provide for us and others! She received her real estate license in 1970, became the #1 realtor three years in a row for Naylor Realty one of the largest firms in town. She then become her own independent real estate broker, investor and lender. With passion, she loved to help, provide and find the right home for each and every person, and did so through the age of 80! She traveled around the world on many exotic fishing and hunting trips with her husband Tuck, and was as a dedicated fan to the Spurs and the Dallas Cowboys, seldom missing a game! She was preceded in death by her husband, Tuck R. Chapin; and oldest brother, James Cobb. Joan is survived by her son, Michael D. Johnson and wife, Peggy; grandchildren, Makayla Johnson and Logan Johnson; brothers, David Cobb, Sr., and Alan Cobb. SERVICE FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 202010:00 A.M. CORNERSTONE CHURCH VADA HAGEE CHAPEL Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020