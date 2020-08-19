Joan E. Lafferty, 84, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26th, 2020. Born on September 3, 1935 to Marie B. and Charles L. Lafferty. She grew up in Haddonfield, NJ along with brothers Chuck and Bill. Joan is preceded in death by both of her parents and her brothers. She is survived by her 3 loving nieces and 2 nephews, Kristie (Gregg), Mindy (Mike), Carol Ann, Tom (Ellen) and Dave (Lynn).Joan served in the United States Air Force as a nurse and continued her work as a nurse post-service until retirement. Her kindness, compassion and caring nature made her a wonderful nurse and helped so many people during her career. Joan also loved her Irish Setters and Corgies and used to show her dogs at competitions. They were her loyal companions and brought her such joy and many winning ribbons! She was a fierce and competitive game player, loved her San Antonio Spurs and could light up a room with her smile, singing and dancing! Joan's family would like to thank Nicole Varga, who was an absolute blessing to Joan and cared for her with such compassion and kindness during the last few months of her life.Services and memorial will be held at a future date at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Encompass Cares, 12300 San Pedro Ave., Suite 250, San Antonio, TX 78216