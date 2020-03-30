Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
JOAN GALLOWAY DAVIS

JOAN GALLOWAY DAVIS Obituary

Joan Galloway Davis born March 30, 1938 in Pelzer, South Carolina passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the age of 81.She is preceded in death by her parents, Vilituis and Dollie Galloway and her beloved husband, Odis B. Davis, Sr. She is survived by her Son, Bruce Davis; granddaughter, Heather Ann Davis; great granddaughter, Shannon Davis and great grandson, Hunter Davis. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Floresville.A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home with a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com for the Davis family.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 30, 2020
