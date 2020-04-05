|
Joan Johnston went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2020 at the age of 83. Joan was born in Houston, TX to Gerhard and Josephine Bruchmiller. She was the eldest of two children, her brother Leon being 14 years her junior.
Joan grew up in the beautiful piney woods of East Texas on a 320 acre ranch near Pert, TX. As a small child, Joan worked alongside her parents planting seeds, harvesting crops, and caring for all the animals. She pulled a plow behind a mule, was an excellent horseback rider, worked cattle, and knew how to handle a gun. She was a cowgirl and had many entertaining stories of her rich life on the farm.
Joan moved to San Antonio in 1956, where she married Aaron Leigh Allison, Jr. and had two daughters, Sharon and Terry, who were her whole world. She was a devoted mother: They were so close she liked to call them "The Big Three". She was a woman of strong faith whom taught her children and grandchildren to love the Lord, as she was taught by her mother. She loved to study the Bible and was a prayer warrior for many.
Later in life, Joan met and married the love of her life, Robert W. Johnston, Sr. and they had 34 happy years together. They built their dream home on property in St. Hedwig, TX and named it The Blue "J" Ranch. They enjoyed the country life with their dog Silky, their cattle, which were more like big pets, and their adored horse, Shetan. They loved traveling, dancing, listening to country music, fishing trips to the coast, gambling trips, and playing cards and dominoes with good friends. Most of all they loved spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Joan worked many years at Sears in various positions. Later, she decided to further her education at San Antonio College. She then worked for AT&T as an Account Executive until her retirement.
After losing Robert in 2009, she moved to Selma, TX to be near her daughters and grandchildren; her constant companion during this time was her little dog, JJ. She enjoyed decorating her house and planting her beautiful flowers; roses were her favorite. She loved sitting out on the patio with her cup of coffee, feeding the birds, and watching the garden grow.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents and by her beloved husband, Robert. She leaves behind her brother, Leon Bruchmiller (Velma); daughters, Sharon Inselmann (Don) and Terry Edwards (Don); grandchildren, Dustin, Cole, Troy, and Ashleigh; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Cash, and Marley; and nephews, Mairon and Clint. Life-long friends, Elsie, Mary M., Blue Eyes, James, Mary H., Charlie, Linda, Connie, as well as her cousin Charles, were very special to her, along with many other friends who were such a big part of her life.
Joan had a great personality, a positive attitude, was funny, and loved to laugh.
She was loved and will be dearly missed.