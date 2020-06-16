JOAN LISENBY MATSLER
1923 - 2020
Joan Elizabeth Lisenby Matsler, a native of Champaign, Illinois, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 96. A private memorial will be scheduled for a later date.

Joan was born October 15, 1923 to Bly Lisenby, a salesman, and Josephine Bond (nee) a housewife. She resided in Champaign, IL and attended Champaign High School. She met her future husband, Charles Matsler in 1952, and moved to Bellville, IL and then to San Antonio, TX in 1957 where she lived the duration of her life. She and Charlie had one son, Jon (Toad) Matsler.

Originally named Johanna, she later shortened it to Joan. While in San Antonio, she was a housewife, high school administrator assistant and then Executive Secretary to the president of the Alamo Heights National Bank on Broadway.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Charles. A devoted Mother, she also had developed numerous friendships over the years. She had impeccable style, with a knack of always looking her best whether she was just going to the store, work or Luby's Cafeteria (her favorite). With a keen wit and sense of humor, she loved socializing with her friends and caregivers.

She will be inturned with her Mother at Sunset Hills

Memorial Park.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 16, 2020.
