Joan Lorraine Lamb, 87, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 30 in Midland, Texas. She was born in 1932 in Brooklyn, New York. Joan was a devoted Christian and a caring, persevering, and energetic mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with a buoyant and optimistic spirit. She is survived by sons Scott of Austin and Douglas of Midland; daughters-in-law Jerri and Lisa; brother Donald Hicks of Clearfield, Utah; son-in-law Hal Lawrence of San Antonio; five grand-daughters— Kensey, Charlotte (spouse Daniel Cantu), Maddie, Taylor and Sydney— three great grand-children, beloved in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband William (1991) and daughter Alison (1996). For full obituary see Nalley-Pickle & Welch website at npwelch.com/obituary/joan-lorraine-lamb/.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 4, 2020.