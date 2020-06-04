JOAN LORRAINE LAMB
Joan Lorraine Lamb, 87, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 30 in Midland, Texas. She was born in 1932 in Brooklyn, New York. Joan was a devoted Christian and a caring, persevering, and energetic mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with a buoyant and optimistic spirit. She is survived by sons Scott of Austin and Douglas of Midland; daughters-in-law Jerri and Lisa; brother Donald Hicks of Clearfield, Utah; son-in-law Hal Lawrence of San Antonio; five grand-daughters— Kensey, Charlotte (spouse Daniel Cantu), Maddie, Taylor and Sydney— three great grand-children, beloved in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband William (1991) and daughter Alison (1996). For full obituary see Nalley-Pickle & Welch website at npwelch.com/obituary/joan-lorraine-lamb/.

Published in Express-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

