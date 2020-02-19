San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
510 Belknap Place
San Antonio, TX
View Map
More Obituaries for Joan Buerschinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Macaulay (Van Norman) Buerschinger

Joan Macaulay (Van Norman) Buerschinger Obituary

Buerschinger, Joan Macaulay (Van Norman) died peacefully on February 13, 2020, at the age of 88 years young. Joan was born in Dallas, TX on June 11, 1931 to John C. Howard Macaulay and Ina Harris Macaulay. She grew up in Odessa, TX. She received her undergraduate degree at Stephens College and her M.S. degree at Texas Tech University. Joan was an avid reader, a damn good bridge player, and an adventurer. She loved to travel the globe and would never turn down a trip to satisfy her wanderlust spirit. A good friend called one day and asked Joan if she wanted to go shopping in Vienna (Austria). She heartily responded, "Ja!" Off they went on another adventure to visit the Christkindlmarket, Klimpt exhibits and Kirche. Joan was active in Inner Wheel, Rotary International, and The Castle Hills Women's Club. Joan lived a life full of adventures and travels. A very social person, the party didn't really begin until her arrival.

Joan was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Van Norman, husband Colonel H.F. Buerschinger. She is survived by her son, Lester Van Norman, Pecos, NM; daughter Deidre Van Norman and daughter-in-law Pamela Boschee of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Remus Van Norman; Mercedes Van Norman, Reno, Nevada, Jennifer Dillahunt and Christine Withrow (Michael), Tulsa, Oklahoma and John Beckmann.

She will be greatly missed by her great grandchildren Donimic Van Norman, Aubrey and Beck Dillahunty, and Madeline Withrow. They always called her, "The Great."

A Memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 25 at 10:30 am, at Christ Episcopal Church, 510 Belknap Pl., San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the James Madison After School Program at Christ Episcopal Church.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 19, 2020
