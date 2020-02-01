|
Our beloved mother, Joan Marie Hohon, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, January 25, 2020.
She was born on November 4, 1937 to Tullie True and Alton Turner Timm of Wise County. She graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1955. She married the love of her life, Samuel Guy Poland, July 15, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas. They worked together to build their company, Gylan Corporation, until they retired. They were married 41 years. After his death, she later married Eugene Amos Hohon, who passed away, January 18, 2015. She is survived by her children: Candice and Robert Farrow, Rick and Karen Poland, Larry and Sheila Schultz, grandchildren: Jake and Samantha Stites, Paige and Phillip Patterson, Mason Poland, Hailey Poland, Larry and Chelsa Schultz, Brandon and Jennifer Schultz, and great grandchildren: Lilah Patterson, Witten Stites, Sierra Schultz, Beau Schultz, Addisyn Schultz and Tanner Schultz. She enjoyed reading, painting, playing Bridge and traveling.
Interment will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 3:00 pm, at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX 78218, 210-828-2811.
The family would appreciate contributions to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 1, 2020