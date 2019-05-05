|
|
May 8, 1936 - April 28, 2019
Joan Marie Sutton was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on April 28, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Born May 8, 1936 in Odessa, Texas to Floyd and Eula "Mary" Gray, she grew up with her mother and grandparents while her father was in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. After the war, her dad and uncle were home with a crop-dusting business. At age 15, she and her beloved Uncle Cliff survived a terrible plane crash. His back was broken, but she walked away with only two big black eyes. Later, when her dad had a flying school, her favorite young flyer crashed his plane at the end of the runway. She held him in her arms as he died. So she knew early on that adventure came at a price, but that never stopped her. She got a pilot's license, flew solo, and in her early teens, traded her Shetland pony for a motorcycle. Joan fell in love with a young man who was sent off to Korea, then married and had three children: Lindy, Deana and Westy, living in Casper, Wyoming. Later, the family relocated to Riverton, Wyoming, where she lived for many years. Her sense of adventure kept her trying new things: she was an excellent hunter, fisherman and loved to snow-mobile, among other winter sports in Wyoming.
She later re-married and they had a daughter, Virginia.
Later in life she would find happiness again with a horse trainer in Artesia, New Mexico and they had a son, Russell. She relocated to San Antonio in 1986 and worked as a legal secretary for many years. Joan never lost her love for adventure and next came her competitive nature: she started running in the Senior Games in 1997, and in 2013 was inducted into the Texas Senior Games Hall of Fame.
Her daughter Ginny traveled with her to all of her track meets throughout 16 years, including local, state and 4 National Senior Olympic competitions. She was a caring, devoted and fiercely protective mom to her children.
Joan had such strong faith, was independent, creative, loved horses and cooking. She dressed classy and was "a stunner, a western woman with spitfire, tough as nails and full of deter- mination and courage."
Joan is survived by her siblings Ralph Pyeatt of Toccoa, Georgia, Carolyn "Topper" Capshaw of Casper, Wyoming, Liz Ann Hyde of Phoenix, Arizona, Kay Boyle of Chaska, Minnesota, Suzanne G Brown and Sharon Moore of San Marcos, Texas and her children, Lindy Brummond of Cody, Wyoming, Deana Moller and Weston Clark of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Virginia "Ginny" Funk and Russell Hemby of San Antonio, Texas and her beautiful grand children, Kelly and Dusty of Wyoming, Trevor, Cheyanne, Terrell, Tucker, Ashtyn, Keeley, and Kreed of Colorado and Marley Lynn of Texas as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Garden Chapel at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite local animal shelter or the .
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019