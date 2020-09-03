JoAnn Bullard Reininger, of Von Ormy, passed away at her home on Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020 at the age of 82 years. She was born April 3, 1938 in Hondo, Texas to Clyde William Bullard and Ruby Mae Railey Bullard.

JoAnn graduated from Devine High School in 1957. She then went on to work for Southwestern Bell as a switchboard operator and worked thirty-two years in telecommunications with Southwestern Bell, retiring in 1992 from AT&T. JoAnn was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Somerset, the Castroville Quilter's Club and member and past treasurer of Hermann Sons Macdona Lodge.

On January 17, 1959, JoAnn married Jerome Reininger at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in San Antonio. This past January, JoAnn and Jerome celebrated their sixty-first wedding anniversary.

Survivors include her husband, Jerome Reininger of Von Ormy; sons, Gerald Reininger (Julie) of Spring and Chris Reininger (Carole) of Castroville; grandchildren, Derek Reininger of Castroville, Allison Reininger of Houston and Shelby Reininger of The Woodlands; siblings, Clyde Bullard of Uvalde, Wayne Bullard of Corpus Christi, Eula Krueger (Victor) of Atascosa and Jesse Bullard (Sally) of Flower Bluff, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Bullard and Ruby Bullard Bierschwale; siblings, Robert Bullard, Charles Bullard, Phyllis Parker and J.D. Bullard.

Public Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. The Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 1306 Angelo Street, Castroville, Texas 78009. Interment will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Castroville, Texas.

Please Note; the number of people allowed in church is limited to 120 for the Mass of the Resurrection. Face coverings are required and social distancing shall be practiced.

Memorials may be made in JoAnn's memory to St. Louis Catholic School or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com