Dr. JoAnn Crow was born September 19, 1931, in Lawton, Oklahoma and raised in Austin Texas.
She earned her B.A., M.A. and PhD from the Univ. of Texas at Austin. Dr. Crow was a commercial artist and technical illustrator prior to joining the University of Texas School of Nursing at Austin as a research associate from 1972-1974. In 1974 she joined the University of Texas School of Nursing in San Antonio as Coordinator of Media Services and Curriculum Resources Center. As Associate Professor, she helped develop instructional materials and oversaw audiovisual production services. She taught a graduate course in Instructional Technology. Dr. Crow served on the National League for Nursing Instructional Technology Committee dedicated to nation-wide development of teaching learning tools.
She gave nation-wide presentations on the use of technology, computer graphics, and building resource centers.
She retired from the University of Texas Health Science Center in 1996.
Dr. Crow was elected an honorary member of Sigma Theta Tau, the international nursing society as a non- nurse dedicated to assisting nurses and nursing students develop cognitive skills and instructional materials to be used by patients.
Dr. Crow was an educator and a philanthropist, helping local organizations and individuals throughout the community with her financial and intellectual contributions. She was a member of SA 100, served on United Way committees and was Secretary of the Veritas Foundation.
Dr. Crow is survived by her sister, Diana Crow of Santa Fe, New Mexico, brother Chris Crow of Austin Texas and numerous nephews and nieces. A graveside service is pending in Austin TX.
Condolences may be sent to Diana Crow, 144 Cedar St Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501.
Memorials may be made to the University of Texas School of
Nursing Health Center at 7703 Floyd Curl Dr. San Antonio Texas 78229-9674
Published in Express-News on Dec. 19, 2019