May 5, 1929 - March 12, 2019
Joann Lillian (Knoss) Prosser of San Antonio, TX, age 89, passed away on March 12, 2019. She was born May 5, 1929 in Mankato, MN the youngest of eight children of Frederick W. and Gladys (Pearson) Knoss. Her marriage to the late CMSgt Frank J. Prosser lasted for nearly 65 years. In 1949, she literally hopped a freighter to join her husband in the Philippines, one of many homes worldwide including England, Japan, Connecticut, Maryland, Louisiana, and Texas. Joann made her final home in San Antonio, TX where she enjoyed the theater, symphony and the pleasure of a good book. She is survived by her daughter Jodie of Seal Beach, California, her son Shell and his wife of Mobile, Alabama, one grandson, two grand daughters, four great -grandchildren, her sister Norma Footh of Rochester, Minnesota and numerous nieces and nephews. Joann was preceded in death by her husband, four brothers, Forest, Kenneth, Homer, and Wayne Knoss, and two sisters, Marcella Knoss, and Joyce Edwards. Interment was at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 16, 2019