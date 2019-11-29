|
JoAnn Trierscheidt Lampis, 86, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 in Humble, Texas. She was born to John Trierscheidt and Elizabeth Haas Trierscheidt in San Antonio, Texas on July 8, 1933.
JoAnn was a graduate of Brackenridge HS. She was an owner of Christie's Restaurant and a real estate agent with Bradfield Properties. She loved spending time with her children and their families. She was a huge animal lover. JoAnn loved to travel with her husband, Bill and they lived in Greeley, Colorado and San Antonio, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Easum. JoAnn is survived by her husband, Wilferd "Bill" Wiemers; daughter, Taffin Anne Lampis; daughter, Tracy Anne Strieter (Clay); son, John Damon Lampis (Courtney); steps-sons, Brian and Sam Lampis; grandchildren, Avery, Colton, Kyle, Connor and Ben; great-grandchildren, Caylin and Everly; and brother-in-law, Rev. Bill Easum.MEMORIAL SERVICESATURDAY,NOVEMBER 30, 20193:30 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
