Joanne Wolf, aged 90 years, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born on August 7, 1930, in Seguin, Texas.

Joanne graduated from Seguin High School in 1947. After high school, she began work at the San Antonio Stock Yards as a bookkeeper and retired in 1992 as Office Manager of the Texas Livestock and Marketing Association.

Joanne was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church until its closure, where she taught Sunday School for over 20 years.

She, and husband, Sam, then joined Abiding Presence Lutheran Church where they worshipped every Sunday until ill health precluded their attendance.

Joanne was preceded in death by her loving parents, Wanda (Kurre) and Rudolph Klein, and dear brother, Tom (Irene) Klein. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Sam; daughter Patti (Glenn) Woelfel and son Mark (Kim) Wolf. Also, grandchildren Lori (Matthew Malatesta) Woelfel, Ryan (Elisse) Woelfel, Margi (Armando) Baylon, and Elissa Wolf; great-grandchildren Landon and Huxton Woelfel; and Terri (Gary) Filipski, and Donna (Dale) Biggs; and numerous family members.

There will be a private Funeral Service Monday, December 7, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel.

The private burial will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Abiding Presence Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.

Joanne lived a wonderful and fruitful life and, though we will miss her, she is at peace. God bless each and every one of you.