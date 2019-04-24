|
May 4, 1939 - April 22, 2019
Joe A. Mays died on April 22, 2019, surrounded by his family.
His memorial service will be on Friday at 2:30 at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio Texas. Visitation will precede the service at 1:30.
Joe was born May 4, 1939, to Jewell and John D. Mays in Bentonville Arkansas. He and his family moved to San Antonio in 1946 where he graduated from Harlandale High School in 1957. He married the love of his life Beverly on January 23, 1960. Joe went to Western Colorado University to play football, before returning to San Antonio to begin his career. Joe started out as a manager with Church's Fried Chicken and enjoyed a remarkable career before retiring in 1984 as Executive Vice President of Operations.
Joe is survived by his wife Beverly, their three children, their spouses and nine grandchildren: Paul and Cindie Kemp and their children, Ryan and April; Wade and Lesley Mays and their children, Skylar, Sydney, Joe, and Spencyr; Vickie and Tim Grona and their children T. J., Nicholas and Starley. Joe is also survived by five great-grandchildren.
Joe was a devoted husband and father, avid storyteller, and loyal friend. He loved fishing, hunting and the occasional round of golf. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and positive outlook on life.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 24, 2019