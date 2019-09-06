|
September 3, 1941 - September 1, 2019
Joe Alton Boyd was born on September 3, 1941 in Texas City, Tx. He passed away on September 1, 2019 two days before his 78th birthday due to complications from an aggressive short-term illness. He was surrounded by his family who were with him until the very end. He fought fiercely like the warrior he was just as he had done with every obstacle over the course of his life. He is survived by his wife, Judy Langley Boyd, of 57 years. He is survived by his sons, Joe Steven Boyd, Michael Lynn Boyd, and his treasured grandson, Jake Dalton Boyd.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ruth Boyd, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was a wonderful family man who always put the needs of his family first. He sacrificed the finer things in life so his family could flourish and be successful with all endeavors. His early life after graduating Highlands High School began with serving honorably onboard the U.S.S. Zellars which was a Naval Destroyer from 1961 - 1965. From that point forward he began a career as an electrician apprentice soon making his way up to Master Electrician. He worked for various companies and last worked as an employee for Pearl Brewery in the late 1970's. From that point he desired more for himself, his family by taking a risk and starting his own company. Boyd Electric Company was born and was a successful business for over thirty years. He worked extremely hard, with a 7-day work week almost being the standard. It mattered not what season it was, it was never too hot or too cold to go out and make an honest dollar. He reached a point in his life to where he wanted to spend more time doing for himself and his family. He purchased a farm in Poteet Tx that allowed him to fish, hunt, visit friends and enjoying all that life had to offer. He had a soft spot for animals often taking in strays and making them his own. He loved his wife and two sons with a passion that was unmatched. His life changed in a big way when his grandson, Jake Dalton Boyd was born in May 2002. Jake was his only grandson and he loved him, spoiled him like any good grandpa would. His pet name given to him by Jake was "Awa" which stuck until his last day. He loved to take him for drives, watch the trains, helped him catch his first fish, taught him how to shoot and was with him as he shot his very first whitetail deer. Joe was 100% an advocate for Jake's endeavors. He loved to be outdoors and active spending time working at the family farm in Poteet manicuring the land, running his cows, fishing in his tanks, hunting or simply enjoying all that nature had to offer. The family wishes to first acknowledge Dr Richard Neel who took care of him various times over the last few years of his life.
Dr Neel was extremely caring, compassionate, and gave of himself frequently often without pay. In his last few days he was receiving care at the Medina Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center close to his home in Castroville, Tx. The staff of the center provided outstanding medical care, were extremely compassionate, and often gave more of themselves to make his last few days comfortable. His private doctor, Dr Neel, and all the Medina Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center staff went far above and beyond what is typical and customary to make sure he was as comfortable as humanly possible. For that, our family is eternally grateful. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 6:00pm, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Porter Loring McCullough.
GRAVESIDE
MONDAY,
SEPTEMBER 9, 2019
9:45 AM
FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY
1520 HARRY WURZBACH RD
Rev. Joe Walts will officiate.
