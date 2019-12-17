Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission Burial South
Joe C. Reinhardt, beloved husband, father, and PaPa, passed away on December 14, 2019 at the age of 93. He was a WW II Veteran who served honorably in the U.S. Army. Joe enjoyed Hunting, Fishing and caring for his Farm. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary F. Reinhardt in 2012. Survivors include his son, Joe "Bubba" Reinhardt and wife Carol, daughters: Mary Jo (Jim) Miller & Susie M. (Jeff) Miller; 7 grandchildren & 15 great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts and loved by all. Graveside services at 1:00 PM on Wed., Dec. 18 at Mission Burial South. Sign guestbook www.missionparks.com

Published in Express-News on Dec. 17, 2019
