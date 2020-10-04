1/1
JOE CHARLES COSBY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joe Charles Cosby, born May 16th 1942, lost his battle with ALS September 30, 2020.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife Jenny, sister Kaye, children Joe Skye, John Paul (Tracy), James Trinity (Sandra), and Jenell (Demitrious), grandchildren Kathryn, Josh, Abigail, Dylan and cousins. Joe was a Vietnam Veteran and Army Ranger medic, advising the Montagnard.

He served with Bexar County Sheriffs Reserve and went on to work in medical laboratories, retiring as a manager with LabCorp. After retirement he became a Master Gardner, volunteering at the SA Botanical Children's Garden. Joe was a devout Catholic and member of St John the Evangelist, serving as an usher and treasurer of the Men's Club. Joe received exceptional care from the staff of the Audi Murphy VA Hospital.

The family thanks Dr. Anzueto for giving 6 more years with Joe.

We will be forever grateful for the staff of the MICU, SICU, VA home care, Dr. Cortinas and Americare.

Rosary: Monday, October 5, 6:00pm Angelus Funeral Home. Mass: Tuesday, October 6, 9:30am St John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Graveside: 3pm Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we ask you honor Joe with donations to SA Botanical Garden or ALS Association. https://www.theangelusfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved