Joe Charles Cosby, born May 16th 1942, lost his battle with ALS September 30, 2020.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife Jenny, sister Kaye, children Joe Skye, John Paul (Tracy), James Trinity (Sandra), and Jenell (Demitrious), grandchildren Kathryn, Josh, Abigail, Dylan and cousins. Joe was a Vietnam Veteran and Army Ranger medic, advising the Montagnard.

He served with Bexar County Sheriffs Reserve and went on to work in medical laboratories, retiring as a manager with LabCorp. After retirement he became a Master Gardner, volunteering at the SA Botanical Children's Garden. Joe was a devout Catholic and member of St John the Evangelist, serving as an usher and treasurer of the Men's Club. Joe received exceptional care from the staff of the Audi Murphy VA Hospital.

The family thanks Dr. Anzueto for giving 6 more years with Joe.

We will be forever grateful for the staff of the MICU, SICU, VA home care, Dr. Cortinas and Americare.

Rosary: Monday, October 5, 6:00pm Angelus Funeral Home. Mass: Tuesday, October 6, 9:30am St John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Graveside: 3pm Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we ask you honor Joe with donations to SA Botanical Garden or ALS Association. https://www.theangelusfuneralhome.com