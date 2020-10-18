Joe Cosby, lost his battle with ALS, September 30, 2020. Joe is survived by his wife Jenny, sister Kaye, children: Joe Skye, John Paul (Tracy), James Trinity (Sandra), and Jenell (Demitrious), grandchildren and cousins. He was a Vietnam Veteran, Army Ranger medic, served with Bexar County Sheriffs Reserve and then worked in medical laboratories, retiring from LabCorp. A devout Catholic and member of St. John the Evangelist, he also became a master gardener.

Monday, October 19, Rosary 6:00pm in The Angelus Chapel. Tuesday, October 20, Mass 9:30am at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Graveside: 1:00pm Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SA Botanical Garden or ALS Association. Arrangements by The Angelus Funeral Home, 1119 N. St. Mary's St., San Antonio, Texas 78215, www.theangelusfuneralhome.com