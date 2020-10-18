1/
JOE CHARLES COSBY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joe Cosby, lost his battle with ALS, September 30, 2020. Joe is survived by his wife Jenny, sister Kaye, children: Joe Skye, John Paul (Tracy), James Trinity (Sandra), and Jenell (Demitrious), grandchildren and cousins. He was a Vietnam Veteran, Army Ranger medic, served with Bexar County Sheriffs Reserve and then worked in medical laboratories, retiring from LabCorp. A devout Catholic and member of St. John the Evangelist, he also became a master gardener.

Monday, October 19, Rosary 6:00pm in The Angelus Chapel. Tuesday, October 20, Mass 9:30am at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Graveside: 1:00pm Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SA Botanical Garden or ALS Association. Arrangements by The Angelus Funeral Home, 1119 N. St. Mary's St., San Antonio, Texas 78215, www.theangelusfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Rosary
06:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Thank u for ur service, you will deeply missed. My deepest condolences to Jenn and family, May he rest in Paradise
Rose Lemus
Friend
October 8, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. God was with you in your suffering and holds you close now. My sympathy to your wife and children.
Sr. Shirley Vaughn
October 4, 2020
When Joe decided to run for treasurer of the St. John`s Men Club, I say to myself , great finally someone to take my place so I voted for him. My wife Mary and I would go visit Joe in the hospital and pray for him. I would sometimes wear my silly cap that I bought in Alaska. By the look on Joe`s face I could tell he was thinking what the _______ is he wearing.
Manuel Valdez
Friend
October 4, 2020
We remember being at dances at our church hall sponsored by the mens club. Joe and Jenny were like a couple of teenagers when they got out on the floor. They sure could rock and roll ! Joe and Jenny were a vibrant, active and loving couple.
Mary Valdez
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved