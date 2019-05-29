Home

POWERED BY

Services
Immaculate Heart of Mary Chr
617 S Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78204
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
617 S. Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Pena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Corpus Pena


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joe Corpus Pena Obituary
July 24, 1964 - May 8, 2019
On May 8, 2019 God our Heavenly Father opened his heavenly gate and received my beloved son Joe Corpus Pena into his kingdom of heaven at the age of 54. Joe a San Antonio, Texas native was born to Alice Corpus and Guadalupe Pena on July 24, 1964.
He was a 1982 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School.

JoJo had a deep love for his family and cherished the time they spent together. He enjoyed cooking, dancing, playing pool, playing baseball, camping and attending family functions. Those who knew Joe, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

He is survived by his mother Alice Cervantes, brothers: Lupe and Jimmy Pena (Carmen), Frank and Steven Cervantes; Aunts: Dolores, Josie(Bill), Mary, Olga, Cindy(Mike), several nieces, nephews, friends, and best friend John Savickas. Joe slept peacefully as he entered eternal life and has joined his grandparents Joe and Irene Corpus as they celebrate the splendor of their eternal home.

Services will be held at:
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 617 S. Santa Rosa Ave San Antonio, TX 78204

Rosary, Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9 am with Deacon Alfonso Cervantes officiating.

Mass Service at 10 am, followed by a celebration of Joe's life.
Published in Express-News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.