|
|
July 24, 1964 - May 8, 2019
On May 8, 2019 God our Heavenly Father opened his heavenly gate and received my beloved son Joe Corpus Pena into his kingdom of heaven at the age of 54. Joe a San Antonio, Texas native was born to Alice Corpus and Guadalupe Pena on July 24, 1964.
He was a 1982 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School.
JoJo had a deep love for his family and cherished the time they spent together. He enjoyed cooking, dancing, playing pool, playing baseball, camping and attending family functions. Those who knew Joe, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
He is survived by his mother Alice Cervantes, brothers: Lupe and Jimmy Pena (Carmen), Frank and Steven Cervantes; Aunts: Dolores, Josie(Bill), Mary, Olga, Cindy(Mike), several nieces, nephews, friends, and best friend John Savickas. Joe slept peacefully as he entered eternal life and has joined his grandparents Joe and Irene Corpus as they celebrate the splendor of their eternal home.
Services will be held at:
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 617 S. Santa Rosa Ave San Antonio, TX 78204
Rosary, Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9 am with Deacon Alfonso Cervantes officiating.
Mass Service at 10 am, followed by a celebration of Joe's life.
Published in Express-News on May 29, 2019