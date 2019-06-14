|
|
April 13, 1925 - June 7, 2019
With a heavy heart, we share the passing of our beloved Joe D. Hernandez. As a World War II veteran, he delighted in sharing stories of his time in service. The original Dapper Dan to us, he was known for the stylish suits he curated every week for Sunday services at church with his wife, Olympia. He wanted to look worthy of walking into any place with his beautiful bride.
Married for 60 years, we loved witnessing their devotion to one another. The quiet, silent but strong type, he was always a rock for his family. The love he shared for his family took many forms, but some of our favorites were the way he always made sure to pick up pizzas for the grandkids whenever he knew they were coming to visit, how he would always love bringing over bags of fresh fruit during his visits just because he was thinking of us, or how his childlike joy would come out during every holiday when he could go run out and grab bags full of fireworks for the kids, but we really knew they were for him.
After retiring from the Civil Service with the 433rd at Kelly AFB, he thoroughly enjoyed retirement. He took his bride on countless trips and cruises, loved fishing and was always so excited to hear about new grandchildren getting ready to join the family.
Preceded in death by his bride, Olympia P. Hernandez, he is survived by his sons, Joey and Michael, their wives Deanie and Michelle, his four grandchildren: Veronica, Joe Matthew (wife Shannon), Kristina (husband Christopher), and Christopher (wife Jamie); seven great-grandchildren: Joshua (wife Alannah), Jake, Brogan, Garrett, Bryton, Blaine and Grayson.
You filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, unconditional love, and provided the family with the model of what a wonderful husband, father and grandfather looks like. We will all miss your stories, your award-winning beautiful backyard, the love you had for history, your homemade inventions, the little slips of papers posted inside cabinets and clothing with random thoughts and notes, your love of Cadillacs, your love of good food, and the giant smiles we got to share with you whenever we took you to hear mariachis.
Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.
Visitation will continue at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with a funeral service held at 12:30 P.M.
Interment will follow at
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:30 P.M., Shelter No. 3.
Published in Express-News on June 14, 2019