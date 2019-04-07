September 25, 1933 - April 2, 2019

Colonel Joe Daniel Pope was born on September 25, 1933 in Garland Township, Arkansas to Arnice M. Reid and Theodore J. Pope. He took his final flight to be with his Lord on April 2, 2019. He graduated salutatorian from Lakeside High School, Lake Village, Arkansas in 1951 where he played football on the team that won two state championships. He was a member of the National Honor Society and President of the Student Council. Joe graduated from Columbia Preparatory School in Washington D.C. in 1952 and entered the US Naval Academy, graduating with the Class of 1956. Upon graduation, he was commissioned in the US Air Force and flew as a Navigator in B-52s during the Cold War and EC-47s in Vietnam, logging a total of 3747 hours, and 774 combat hours. He began his training at Ellington AFB in Houston, attended Squadron Officers School, Education with Industry at McDonnell Douglas, and Systems Management School. Joe served with Foreign Research and Development in Germany, Systems Command A-7D Program Office, AF Logistics Command F-5E Program Office, and led a team to Malaysia to assess support for the F5-E. He was deputy Program Manager for the GBU-15 and retired as Chief, Contract Administration at the Pentagon. Upon retirement he worked for the Atec, Inc. in Houston as Vice President, Program Management and served as a Blue and Gold Officer for the US Naval Academy. Joe married Elaine Goodrich on October 21, 1977 at Bolling AFB in Washington, D.C. His second retirement took them to Lake Village, Arkansas where he became Head Master, Montrose Academy, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, established an E-911 System for a county with three cities, coordinated the local Memorial Day services, served as Grand Marshall Desert Storm Welcome Home Parade, and Eucharist Minister at church. In 2001 Joe and Elaine moved to Fair Oaks Ranch where he served as a member of the Board of Directors US Naval Academy Alumni Association, Chairman of Trustees, member of the Genesis Class, First United Methodist Church, Boerne Men's Bible Fellowship, and member of the Fair Oaks Ranch Golf and Country Club. He was a lifelong member of the US Naval Academy Alumni Association, Retired Officers and the Air Force Association. Joe was an outstanding son, father, husband, uncle, and friend to all. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Theodore J. Pope, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Elaine G. Pope; daughter, Mary S. Schwantes; son, John M. Pope (Paula); four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Schwantes Saavedra (Sergio), Claire Pope, J.D. Pope, Kyle Pope; brother-in-law, David H. Goodrich (Carol) and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Cibolo House, Morningside Menger Springs and Alamo Hospice for the excellent care they provided Joe.



FUNERAL SERVICE

THURSDAY, APRIL 11, 2019

10:00 AM

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH



Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Morningside Ministries, or Alamo Hospice.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary