Joe David Douglas, age 89, passed away on Saturday, September 26th. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eloisa Douglas, and his wife, Geraldine Douglas. Joe was a lifelong resident of San Antonio, graduating from Fox Technical High School and Saint Mary's University.

Joe proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a flight engineer, flying all over the world. When his enlistment was up, Joe worked civil service at Kelly Air Force base as an aircraft accident investigator, traveling to all parts of the country. He would often say, " You have to get out and see the world because it's not going to come to you". Some of his passions in life was going to listen to the San Antonio symphony play classical music, having a good meal and a glass of wine. Joe made friends everywhere he went, all who knew him loved him.

Joe is survived by his brother, Alvin A. Douglas; niece, Rosanne; his nephews, Ron, James and Dwayne and their families; cousins, Roger David Lew, Lynette Lew Rodriguez, and Eric Lew and their families.

Visitation will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary on Wednesday, October 7th from 4:00-6:00, with a Rosary at 7:00. A Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 10:00, Thursday, October 8th, with interment at San Fernando Cemetery II. Joe will be laid to rest beside his parents and grandmother.