Jose Flores beloved brother, father, uncle, age 65 passed away peacefully at his home in San Antonio, Texas on January 29, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1954. He was the son of Juan Leal Flores Sr. and Emeteria Vara Flores. Joe joined the US Navy in 1974, Bexar County Sheriff's Office in 1981, and Civil Services and President of the AFGE Union.
He was survived by his siblings Janie Hernandez, Tony Flores, Olivia Rodriquez, Juan Flores, Ray Flores, Val Flores, Christine Lomas and Orlando Flores. He was the husband to Sonia Flores, father to Mandy Garza Flores, Joey Flores, Michael Flores and Matthew Flores, Grandfather to Celeste Flores, and Phoenix Flores, and Uncle to numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by Louis Flores.
Family will be receiving friends for a Visitation on Thursday, February 6th from 5 PM to 9 PM at Roy Akers Funeral Home – 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 – with a Rosary to be recited at 7 PM. Friends and Family will meet at Our Lady of Grace – 223 E. Summit Ave. 78212 – for a Funeral Mass on Friday, February 7th at 10 AM. Burial at Leal Cemetery in Pleasanton, Texas will follow.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 4, 2020