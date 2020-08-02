On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Joe Franklin Ernest, loving father of 3 children and grandfather to 3, passed away at the age of 70 with his 3 children by his side.

Joe was born on July 12, 1950 in Refugio, TX. He had an early passion for music which led to his highly successful career in radio as VP and GM of KTFM/KTSA. Known for fostering a creative atmosphere and recognizing the power of diversity, Joe led these stations to sustained national acclaim. Outside of broadcasting,

Joe also made major contributions to the city of San Antonio, including the annual lighting of the Riverwalk and the Spurs Fiesta logo. After his career in radio, Joe and his wife Theresa Ernest started Red Bird Direct, a successful direct mail advertising company. Joe was known for his enormous heart and endless generosity. Joe loved nothing more than to spend time with his family at the family ranch in Lytle, TX.

Joe was survived by his father Carl Ernest; His best friend Theresa Ernest; His daughter Ashley Ernest Shaffner, his son-in-law Carey Shaffner, and their son Lucas; His son and daughter-in-law Mike and Kim Ernest, and their children Silas and Jorah; His son Nick Ernest; His brother and sister-in-law Kevin and Holly Ernest, and their children Jacob and Janna Wolter, Sarah Ernest and Matthew Ernest; His sister Carla Ernest, and her son Caden Ernest; And his other nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family takes solace knowing Joe is resting peacefully with his mother JoAn Ernest, his brother David Ernest, and his grandson Elijah Shaffner.

In the spirit of Joe's generosity, please donate to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.