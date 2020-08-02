1/1
JOE FRANKLIN ERNEST
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Joe Franklin Ernest, loving father of 3 children and grandfather to 3, passed away at the age of 70 with his 3 children by his side.

Joe was born on July 12, 1950 in Refugio, TX. He had an early passion for music which led to his highly successful career in radio as VP and GM of KTFM/KTSA. Known for fostering a creative atmosphere and recognizing the power of diversity, Joe led these stations to sustained national acclaim. Outside of broadcasting,

Joe also made major contributions to the city of San Antonio, including the annual lighting of the Riverwalk and the Spurs Fiesta logo. After his career in radio, Joe and his wife Theresa Ernest started Red Bird Direct, a successful direct mail advertising company. Joe was known for his enormous heart and endless generosity. Joe loved nothing more than to spend time with his family at the family ranch in Lytle, TX.

Joe was survived by his father Carl Ernest; His best friend Theresa Ernest; His daughter Ashley Ernest Shaffner, his son-in-law Carey Shaffner, and their son Lucas; His son and daughter-in-law Mike and Kim Ernest, and their children Silas and Jorah; His son Nick Ernest; His brother and sister-in-law Kevin and Holly Ernest, and their children Jacob and Janna Wolter, Sarah Ernest and Matthew Ernest; His sister Carla Ernest, and her son Caden Ernest; And his other nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family takes solace knowing Joe is resting peacefully with his mother JoAn Ernest, his brother David Ernest, and his grandson Elijah Shaffner.

In the spirit of Joe's generosity, please donate to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved